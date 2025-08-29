First Annual Shaker Auction — A-Tisket, A-Tasket: Bray Sells Wetherbee’s Shaker Baskets - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — All 85 lots in Bray & Co’s August 23 sale of Shaker Baskets and More: Collection of Martha Wetherbee gaveled down successfully. Wetherbee has spent more than 50 years as a basket weaver, but it was her scholarship on Shaker baskets — most notably Shaker Baskets (1988) and Legend of the Bushwhacker Basket (1986), both co-authored with Nathan Taylor — that elevated the cultural significance and craftsmanship of the form. In 1976, she was invited by Eldress Bertha Lindsay to serve as the official basket maker at Canterbury Shaker Village, a post that established a long lasting relationship with Shaker communities and gave her unparalleled access to their traditions; it is largely because of her that Shaker basket craft traditions have survived.

Derin Bray previewed the collection at his Portsmouth gallery at the same time the antiques shows in early August were taking place an hour away in Manchester; it was a strategic decision that allowed dealers, collectors and museum staff to come and see the material first-hand. About 20 people sat through the sale, which he characterized to Antiques and The Arts Weekly as “short and sweet.”

He continued, “I wasn’t sure how it would do because there’s never been a Shaker basket auction before. I’m not even sure if there’s been a basket-only auction before, at least not in the internet era, so it was definitely a first. But, the material was great, and Martha is an important person in that market so the provenance was as good as it gets and I was cautiously optimistic. Having that many people in the room made the sale a lot of fun and we had frenzied bidding in the room, on the phones and, of course, online. Martha and I are both very pleased with how well the sale did.”

Though he didn’t disclose a total, the sale exceeded expectations and he saw new buyers “at all levels.”

A leather-lined Shaker tobacco basket attributed to New Lebanon, N.Y., and dated to circa 1800 that was published in Shaker Baskets set the high bar for the auction at $9,840. The auction catalog included Wetherbee’s notes for the lot that read “I acquired this basket in the late 1970s and have never seen another example. The contoured outside notch on its handle dictates its Mount Lebanon origin. The leather lining may indicate its use as a tobacco basket. A hint of tobacco odor is still evident if moisture is applied to its surface.” It realized $9,840 from a private New England collector.

A Shaker double-lidded carrier in yellow stain characterized as exceptional that was also attributed to New Lebanon achieved the second-highest result: $9,225 against an estimate of $3/5,000. A prominent Shaker collector in New England prevailed over competitors.

A New York State museum owns the mold for a Shaker apple basket owned by Canterbury Shaker Sister Alice Howland (1884-1973). Wetherbee had acquired it from a Willis Henry auction and it is now going to another Shaker collector in New England who paid $8,610 for it.

Sister Ethel Hudson (1896-1992) was the last member in residence at Canterbury Shaker Village; her Shaker shop basket, which was lined with a grain bag stamped “C.H.H.” for the Church family, was given in 1978 by Hudson to Wetherbee, who included it in Shaker Baskets. It traded hands for $6,150. Bray noted that there was particular interest in pieces given by Shakers to Wetherbee directly, saying “People really responded to that chain of ownership.”

Wetherbee’s collection included five Nantucket baskets — two of which were made by her — a late Nineteenth Century single-swing basket, and two late Twentieth Century friendship baskets, one that was made by José Formoso Reyes (1902-1980) and sold to a Nantucket buyer for $3,690. The final lot of the day was a miniature basket purse made by Jack Rosenfeld circa 1993, which made $1,476.

A circa 1875 Shaker quatrefoil fan that was featured in a 1999 show at Pleasant Hill Shaker Village in HHarodsburg, Ky., titled “Shaker Legacy: A Museum Exhibit of Shaker Baskets from the Collection of Martha Wetherbee” exhibited a complex weave pattern that Wetherbee noted “[b]ecause it serves no practical purpose within the Shaker ‘form follows function’ design tradition, it is believed to be the basketmakers vision of the Shaker Spirit Drawing.” Estimated at $2/3,000, it did better, earning $3,690.

The catalog quoted Wetherbee as saying “Shaker elder John Farrington (1760-1833) led the Mount Lebanon basketmakers until his death in 1833. He is responsible for notable innovations, including the introduction of the trip-hammer and buzzsaw to cut ash lumber for weaving baskets. This early example shows various methods of construction, from the same thickness of ash for uprights, weavers and lashing, to how the basket weave was started (with more narrow splint). It also exhibits the Shakers unique ‘chase weaving’ style. This basket is an important forerunner to the entire Shake basket industry.” The basket in question — a 10-inch-tall single-handle ash basket — was one of the earliest in the auction and also achieved $3,690.

“This cap basket was designed to hold yarn or thread. Mathematics played a role in creating this complex basket design, and only ‘hands’ with acquired skills wove them” were Wetherbee’s comments that accompanied a circa 1860 fancy hexagon cap basket published in Shaker Baskets and featured in “Shaker Legacy.” An unidentified buyer took it to $1,476 from a $200/400 estimate.

“Martha studied all kinds of basket making and weaving. If she had the opportunity to meet with old-time basket makers, she did,” Bray shared. One of those Wetherbee became close to was Newt Washburn (1915-2011) of Bethlehem, N.H., who gave her his basket press and a swing-handled berry basket he’d made around 1995. The press and accompanying basket gaveled down for $1,107.

A group of three Fancy Shaker box baskets, made in New York or Massachusetts circa 1875, were acknowledged to be “transition baskets. They eventually blend into that of the later poplar box industry. Top and bottom made on a mold so as to snap together. Sold in the Shakers fancy goods stores.” Sold together, the trio traded hands for $861.

Based on the level of interest he received for this collection, Bray expects to conduct one auction each year dedicated to Shaker material. In doing so, he will be stepping into the void left with the 2024 passing of Shaker-specialist auctioneer Willis Henry.

The upcoming Americana auction at Bray & Co will take place in October, date TBA.

