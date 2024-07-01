Firefighting Photographs Bring The Heat To Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — On June 26, Eldred’s conducted an auction of books and historical ephemera. The 126-lot sale was led by a Nineteenth Century photographic trade album from the Chicago-based Fire Extinguisher Manufacturing Company. Inside the original cloth-covered album were 129 albumen or early silver bromide photographs and blueprints. Additionally, several photographs that did not fit in the album were included in a paper wrap. The auction catalog described the album as an “Exhaustive catalog documenting firefighting equipment used during the waning days of the horse-drawn fire truck era, with photographs of various fire pumps, hook and ladder trucks, fire extinguishers, fire grenades, water nozzles, etc., and two blueprints showing the inner workings of a carbonic acid chemical engine pump and extinguisher. Probably a unique prototype to hold all of the original photographs taken of the company’s inventory.” The album sold within estimate for $5,120 with buyer’s premium ($4/6,000). Further review of the auction will be in an upcoming issue.