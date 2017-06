CHESTER, N.Y. — Humor stoked the fire at Jenack’s military, firearms and taxidermy sale as a Victorian taxidermy diorama featuring two squirrels playing cards over a table took the top lot at $4,012.



The sale proved to be a macabre lover’s dream. Exhibited in the Morbid Anatomy Museum’s final exhibit, a rare two-headed calf taxidermy mount also found competitive bidding up to $2,832.



In the firearms section, Winchester rifles proved to be desirable. A circa 1898 Winchester model 1894 .30 caliber lever-action sporting rifle went for $3,068. Just a few lots down was a Winchester Garand M1 .30 caliber semiautomatic rifle from 1944 that brought $2,596.



