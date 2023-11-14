Fire Engines Drive Prices For Eldred’s

HANOVER, MASS. — More than 150 lots of firefighting collectibles and ephemera, most from the collection of Roger Leslie of Hanover, Mass., were presented by Eldred’s on November 9. Two fire engines — a 1961 GMC 5000 and a 1941 Ford by Seagrave — shared top-lot honors with high bids of $8,960 each, against matching $8/12,000 estimates. Crossing the block first was the 1961 GMC engine, which was fully restored and had been painted as a Norwell Fire Department engine; it sold to a private collector in Hanover. It was followed across the block by the 1941 Ford engine that was also fully restored and painted as a Hanover Fire Department engine; it sold to a private collector on Nantucket. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale review will appear in an upcoming issue.