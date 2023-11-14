Fire Engines Drive Prices For Eldred’s

Published: November 14, 2023
HANOVER, MASS. — More than 150 lots of firefighting collectibles and ephemera, most from the collection of Roger Leslie of Hanover, Mass., were presented by Eldred’s on November 9. Two fire engines — a 1961 GMC 5000 and a 1941 Ford by Seagrave — shared top-lot honors with high bids of $8,960 each, against matching $8/12,000 estimates. Crossing the block first was the 1961 GMC engine, which was fully restored and had been painted as a Norwell Fire Department engine; it sold to a private collector in Hanover. It was followed across the block by the 1941 Ford engine that was also fully restored and painted as a Hanover Fire Department engine; it sold to a private collector on Nantucket. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive sale review will appear in an upcoming issue.
Hallowed Outsider Artist Adolf Wolfli Prevails In Slotin’s Masterpiece Auction
November 14, 2023
Mucha’s ‘The Arts’ Personified, On Silk, Leads Posters International Sale
November 14, 2023
Ward Brothers Pintail Hen Brings $84,000 For Guyette & Deeter
November 14, 2023
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036