OAKLAND, CALIF. – Midcentury aficionados ruled at Clars Auction Gallery when it offered a set of eight Finn Juhl for Niels Vodder Egyptian rosewood chairs at its May 19-20 auction, and they sold for more than twice high estimate for $72,600. Also commanding twice the high estimate was the a Juhl “Judas” rosewood dining table, circa 1950, which sold for $33,275. Both prices are given with buyer’s premium, as reported by the auction house. For information, www.clars.com or 888-339-7600.