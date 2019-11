OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auction Gallery’s November 16-17 sale was led by a $79,950 result in a “Chieftain” chair designed by Twentieth Century Danish designer Finn Juhl. The chair featured the stamp of producer Niels Vodder. It is executed in teak with original leather and step-joint horns. The step-joint horns are consistent with Neils Vodder-produced Chieftain chairs, which contrast to the capped horn joints found on Baker Furniture-produced models, which were made in the 1950s and 1990s.

