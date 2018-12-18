Fine & Decorative Arts Break $4 Million At Morphy Auctions

Review and Onsite Photos by R. Scudder Smith

DENVER, PENN. – At 9 am on December 5, under a dozen people were seated about the handsome and comfortable gallery at Morphy Auctions, awaiting the start of 1,613 lots of fine and decorative art to be sold. Dan Morphy took charge right on time, offering a selection of fine jewelry starting with a platinum diamond and ruby ring, the pear-shaped diamond of 1.6 carats mounted with a 2.0-carat ruby. It sold for $4,920, kicking off a long day that did not end until about 7:30 pm.

More than 100 lots of rings, gold and diamond earrings, a Tiffany & Co sapphire and diamond turtle brooch, necklaces and bracelets were offered before a run of beautiful watches crossed the block. The star lot was a 1969 Rolex Daytona Ref. 6241 Paul Newman model in 18K gold. It sold for $578,100, within estimate. Selling within estimate at $33,299 was a limited edition IWC Da Vinci Jubilee Rattrapante, with moon phase in solid platinum with silver dial that was in excellent working order.

A good number of wristwatches and pocket watches were offered before a series of vinaigrettes in many shapes, including a cut glass bottle, harp, lyre, clam shell, fish, basket, purse, scent bottle, horn, locket, glass binocular and two enameled violins, silver gilt with floral and scroll work. The last two mentioned sold for $2,337, within estimate.

As the time came closer to the large collection of Tiffany Studios lighting, plus a few other makers, the number of in-house bidders increased to about thirty. Lot 289, a Tiffany Studios Linenfold table lamp had a large shade with 16 panels. The shade rests on a bronze base and both the shade and base are finished in gold dore. It sold for $6,190, and several lots later a Tiffany paperweight Nasturtium vase with large green leaves and vines, set against a clam-broth background, sold for $17,220, within estimate. The vase is signed on the underside and measures 6 inches high.

Selling a few lots later was a Tiffany Studios ten-light lily lamp with gold Favrile shades with lightly ribbed bodies and the base is finished in gold dore. The lamp measures 20Ã¾ inches tall and it sold within estimate at $25,200. Next was a Tiffany Studios Nautilus desk lamp with a bronze base depicting a mermaid rising out of the water with waves surrounding her body and with her hands supporting a nautilus shell shade. The lamp is 16Ã½ inches high and it went for $18,450, within estimate.

A Tiffany Studios Crocus table lamp has a leaded glass shade with four groups of crocus descending from the aperture. The flowers are done in heavily mottled cream, yellow and orange glass set against a light green background. The lamp is 28Ã½ inches tall and sold over estimate for $34,650. Among the Wedgwood pieces was a Fairyland Imps on a Bridge vase with an interesting color combination of green shading to purple imps, on the bridge a purple fairy with white wings, and a purple Roc bird, all against a mottled and brightly iridescent blue background with gilded highlights. It sold within estimate for $4,305.

The day ended with a Rosenthal French clown figurine, sad face, ruffled collar with jacket sleeves hanging to his ankles. The clown is 11Ã½ inches tall and sold just within the estimate at $221.

Returning on the second day, the in-house bidders counted about ten, but there was lots of interest from the web bidders and the phones were very active. The first painting to sell was “The Nativity of Truth,” a large oil on canvas by William Allen Wall (American, 1801-1885), painted in 1853. It centers upon a youthful female dressed in white holding a quill pen which she has just put into the inkwell, preparing to write into a large volume headed “Truth.” Framed it measures 84 by 71 inches and it sold for $8,610.

“Black Spiral,” a watercolor and gouache on paper by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976), is signed and dated “Calder 70.” It sold for $18,450. Several lots following, a portrait of the ship Isaac Webb by Antonio N.G. Jacobsen (American, 1850-1821) sold for $6,150, within estimate. This work is signed and dated Antonio Jacobsen, 1916, an oil on board measuring 12 by 19¾ inches.

An oil on canvas, “Portsmouth Harbor in Moonlight,” by Henry Pether (British, Active 1826-1862), is 21 by 28 inches work size, sold for $11,685, while an oil on canvas by Christa Kieffer (American, 1940-2004), “A Paris Evening” sold within estimate at $6,765. It was in a modern gold-tone frame and the work measures 30 by 48 inches.

Hattie Brunner (1889-1982), the Pennsylvania Grandma Moses of New England, did many country scenes, including “Winter Landscape with Sleigh,” a watercolor and gouache on paper painted in 1963. It measures 10Ã½ by 14Ã½ inches and brought $1,680, within estimate.

Pictured on the next page are four hat pins that surprised everyone after selling for $27,600, estimated $1/2,000, but not too far behind was Lot 1116, 11 Victorian hat pins in the Lalique style, three of which have cone-shaped heads, and three that are fan-shaped colored glass. This lot brought $17,640, over a $900 high estimate.

A grouping of eight doorstops included the rare soldier with flower in gun, circa 1920, original paint and half-round hollow casting. It sold for $2,460, while the next lot, Whistlin Jim doorstop, Bradley & Hubbard Foundry, Meriden, Conn., went for $1,353. The Footmen doorstop, smaller version, circa 1920, Hubley Foundry, Lancaster, Penn., went below estimate for $667, and the Sailor doorstop, circa 1920, Littco Products, Littlestown, Penn., original untouched condition, brought $1,599.

Two more pieces of iron included a pair of cast iron antique hitching posts, each cast as a California redwood tree, 68Ã½ inches high, late Nineteenth Century, sold above the $800 high estimate for $3,091. The other iron piece was an unusual Whippet umbrella stand by the Coalbrookdale Company. This piece retains its old unpainted surface and it sold below estimate for $2,268.

A large pair of ivory scrimshaw carvings in the form of tusks, late Qing dynasty, China, each 61 by 7 inches, sold over the $4,000 high estimate at $4,395. A lot of two Japanese ivory pieces include a man holding a boy with a toy horse, and the other a carved ivory dragon with a man on the back of the dragon. They sold for $1,107, just over the high estimate.

Well over 250 napkin rings in 12 lots were sold, including the first lot, 32 Chinese export pieces, all but two sterling and nine embossed with dragons. They sold for $2,394, over estimate, and the next lot of 20 coin medallion silver rings, mid-1800s, brought $2,304.

A number of trophies were offered, including the Bath City Challenge Cup with a panel of cyclists and the figure of Victory on top, 25 inches tall, brought $5,960, within estimate, and an English silver trophy vase, London, 1888, topped by a figure of Victory holding a laurel wreath. It brought $5,440.

Lot 1269, an American sterling silver punch bowl by Graff, Washbourne & Dunne, circular with the sides chased with six scenes, all between applied American eagles with spread wings. The diameter is 18Ã¾ inches, it came from the Roy Bentley collection and the highest bid was $17,220, almost three times the high estimate.

A bid of $5,535 went over the $3,500 high estimate to win a lot of sterling flatware by Tiffany, Persian pattern. There were mostly serving pieces, including two salad sets, an ice cream slice with matte gilt blade, set of 12 ice cream spoons, two sugar sifters, a cream ladle with a deep bowl and a long olive or pickle fork plus others. The weight was 66.2 ozt.

A collection of American sterling flatware, mostly serving pieces, included a pair of berry spoons, heavily chased bowls, a pair of sugar spoons with twist stems and other pieces. Total weight was 41 ozt and it sold for $984, within estimate. A lot of ten Georg Jensen sterling silver jewelry pieces includes three pins with stones, three pins with open piece work and birds, two pairs of cuff links, one bird pin and one flower pin. The lot sold for $1,260, just above the high estimate.

Seventy-eight lots of walking stick canes ended the auction, with most of them selling within estimate. A lot of seven walking sticks included one with a shoe handle, a second with an ivory-capped cane with a scrimshaw whale’s tail, one with a man holding a sword and one with a finely carved fox. The lot sold for $1,353, just above estimate. Another lot selling for $315, below estimate, included four pieces, including a gadget cane with an opening top, another gadget with a top that unscrews and the last one also has a gadget top that unscrews to reveal a compartment.

Prices, with buyer’s premium, as reported by the auction house.

This rare folk art carving of a minstrel boy, mid-Nineteenth Century, probably New Orleans, carved with the initials “BB II,” sold for $6,675. The seated boy measures 38 inches high, 16 inches deep and 12½ inches wide.

A group of Jensen sterling silver articles, including in part a pair of bladed servers, a fork with a pierced handle, a tea strainer, a set of 12 lobster forks, a tea ball with handle and 14 various sugar tongs and nippers. The lot sold for $5,040, more than double over the high estimate.

This Jack-in-the-Pulpit vase by Tiffany measures 16¾ inches tall and is in very good to excellent condition. It has an inverted saucer foot with opalescent wafer attaching the stem to the foot. It is signed on the underside, “L.C.T.W 5969,” and it sold for $5,760, within estimate.

Among a large collection of walking sticks were two ivory antique gadget canes, the first with a dagger with a 12-inch blade, the second also has a dagger with the same size blade. Both are in excellent condition carrying a $1,200 high estimate and sold for $1,476.

Among the furniture offered was a rococo Victorian carved walnut marble top center table dating from the third quarter of the Nineteenth Century, a turtle back white marble top with a dish top molded border on the deep conforming apron raised on molded cabriole legs surrounded by leafy fruit at the apron. This table sold for $3,998, over the $1,200 high estimate.

Estimated between $400 and $600 was lot 1450, a group of assorted sterling silver spoons and forks that ended up selling for $4,920. Among the pieces were George Sharp Stag pattern, 12 pieces of Caldwell Sterling, pieces made by Gorham for Tiffany & Co. All are in very good condition and the total weight was approximately 38 ozt.

A selection of hat pins was offered and the outstanding lot 1112 showed four rare Victorian 14K gold hat pins in a case. One of the hat pins had a large snake top, another had a dragon, a cat with rats and one with bats. The case was included and the lot with a $ ,000 estimate sold for $27,600. When Dan Morphy was asked about the high price paid, he replied “two women wanted them.”

A final bid of $15,990, over the $9,000 high estimate, was for this rare Thomas Webb cameo glass perfume bottle in case. The fish-shaped bottle with ruby glass head, finely carved scales and silver tail with hallmarks is in a case measuring 6½ by 2½ inches. The fitted box is marked “Mappin & Webb Silversmith To The Queen,” circa 1880.

Selling for $4,920, above estimate, was an “Ice Penguin” by Steuben, etched and intaglio cut crystal with a silver penguin peering through a crack revealing a seal chasing a fish by James Houston. Included is the original fitted leather case and box.

An interesting Wedgwood Fairyland Luster vase, decorated with two scenes of rich purple imps crossing a bridge with a green Roc bird flying above, along with a large fairy with green wings and red polka dots nearby. It is signed on the underside with Portland vase mark and measures 10½ inches tall by 4½ inches circumference. It sold within estimate for $4,305.

This pistol-shaped cranberry glass vinaigrette and scent bottle measures 4½ inches long and is in excellent condition. It is hallmarked and sold for $7,680, well above the $2,000 high estimate.

Among the Galle floral cameo vases was this example with dark purple leaves rising from the foot leading to beautifully detailed light blue flowers with shades of lavender. Signed within on a purple leaf is the Galle signature. The vase is 14½ inches tall, excellent condition, and sold just $5 below the low estimate at $7,995.

A bid of $7,380 took this Galle mold-blown Fig vase with leaves and vines encircling the body. This piece is in amber, brown and green, all against a background of yellow. It is signed Galle, 12 inches tall, and in good to excellent condition.

Selling for $6,765, above estimate, was this Brandt/Daum wrought iron table lamp with a stylized floral design. The base is decorated with iron swirls and stylized stems and is stamped “E. Brandt” on the top of the foot. The lamp is 19½ inches tall and is in very good to excellent condition.

This Tiffany Studios Dragonfly lamp has a dichroic leaded glass shade with seven dragonflies surrounding the shade. Each dragonfly has an amber and red glass body as well as blue and green granite glass wings and red cabochon jewel eyes. The shade is 20¼ inches in diameter, the base stands 25½ inches tall. The lamp sold within estimate at $119,700.

Selling over estimate at $6,150 was this Camille Faure Art Deco vase with the design of entwined circles and bold use of colors, white, black, grey and rose. It is heavily enameled and is signed “Faure Limoges — France 2150.” It is in very good to excellent condition and measures 12¼ inches tall.

A Tiffany Studios Poppy table lamp measures 27 inches tall with a shade that is 20¼ inches in diameter. This lamp has a leaded glass shade in purple and maroon poppies set against a mottled and shaded blue background. A band of shaded green poppy leaves surround the edge of this shade. This lamp sold within estimate at $141,450.

This Schneider wheel-carved vase has applied black-stylized flowers surrounding the bottom of the vase, and each flower has a center of applied orange cabochons. All are set against a mottled lavender shading to clear background. It is signed on the foot and the vase is 14 inches tall, selling for $3,998, within estimate.

This Daum bat table lamp has a helmet-shaped shade with purple cameo bats on the interior of the shade flying over a body of water with an outline of some islands and trees in the distance. The shade is 14 inches in diameter, 27 inches tall, and sold within estimate for $52,275.

This leaded glass window by Somers Studios has a peacock with a dark blue mottled body, a mottled gray head and white beak, surrounded by his tail feathers in shades of green, blue and white, with peacock eyes of shaded green, orange and yellow with rich blue centers. The peacock is framed with a border of rich striated blue, orange and green glass. The panel measures 34½ inches wide and 44½ inches tall. It is in very good to excellent condition. It sold for $10,240, within estimate.

This Tiffany Favrile glass Jack-in-the-Pulpit has a bright gold iridescent foot giving way to a clear amber glass stem. The rim is nicely ruffled and lightly stretched. It is signed on the underside “L.C.Tiffany-Favrile 8572B.” The vase is 19½ inches tall and is in very good condition. It sold for $11,520, within estimate.

Among the Patek Philippe watches was this perpetual calendar with moon-phase in platinum, Ref 3940, 36 mm in diameter, and automatic movement. It is in excellent working condition with no signs of wear. It sold for $61,500, above the $40,000 high estimate.

This exquisite 18K gold and platinum ruby and diamond necklace consists of 38 mixed faceted round and oval cut ruby corundum with a vivid pinkish red color. There are also 361 round brilliant cut diamonds set in the necklace. The necklace measures 17½ inches in length and sold for $39,975.

This extremely rare 18K yellow gold music box vinaigrette measures 1¼ inches by 1 inch by a ½-inch, dates circa 1810, and sold for $31,500, well over the $10,000 high estimate. The housed original fitted case is in excellent condition.

Dating circa 1904, a rare Martin Brothers double bird tobacco jar in stoneware depicting two birds with removable heads sold for $61,500, just under estimate. This piece is colored in shades of brown, blue and green, and each head is inscribed “R.W. Martin Bros, London & Southall – 9-1-1904,” and likewise signed on the base. It measures 9 by 7¼ inches.

This Tiffany Studios Dragonfly lamp with mosaic base measures 19¾ inches tall with the shade measuring 14 inches in diameter. It is in very good to excellent condition, with a few slight flaws. It has a leaded glass shade with six dragonflies encircling the shade and each dragonfly has a light blue body and blue, green and purple wings. It is signed on the underside “Tiffany Studios New York 356” and the shade measures 14 inches in diameter. It sold just below low estimate at $52,275.

The star lot of the watches was a 1969 Rolex Daytona Ref. 6241 Paul Newman in 18K gold. This watch was purchased on Bahnhofstrasse Street in Zurich, Switzerland, in early 1970 and is being offered for the first time from the original owner. The watch is completely original and retains original factory finish with a wonderful strong patina/rainbow toning to the case. Unlike the models for the US market, this rare example bears no export marks, or letters, on the movement. It sold for $578,100, within estimate.

Adalbert Waagen (1833–1898) “Kabyle au Retour de La Chasse” (The Berber Hunter), signed on plinth, the rare bronze statue showing the hunter sitting upon his horse. It retains its original untouched surface, olive brown with gold highlighted patina and measures 48 inches high, 41 inches long, 19 inches deep. It sold for $19,680, within estimate.

Selling within estimate at $10,880 was an oil on canvas, “Madame Boude,” created circa 1880 and signed Saint-Cyr. It is a wonderful interior of a Parisian salon that measures 29½ by 39½ inches and is in a period carved giltwood frame.

Selling for $19,200, just over three times the high estimate, was an American silver water pitcher by Jones Ball & Poor, circa 1852. Measuring 11 by 9 inches, this pear-shaped body with floral scrolled borders around two vignettes, one of a fire scene and the other of a pumper. This piece came from the Ray Bentley collection.

An exceptional and rare Bacchanalian oval ivory charger, carved in deep relief, dates from the mid-Nineteenth Century, Dieppe, France. The charger has its original untouched surface and now shows a mellow patina. Framed it measures 31½ inches by 24 inches and sold for $30,750.

A bid of $2,304, close to double the high estimate, for a lot of 16 sterling silver napkin rings, including four by Kerr, three with Art Nouveau ladies, one by Wallace, one by Dorgan, three by International, four by Blackington and three from F. Whiting. All rings are in excellent condition.

Dan Morphy, president, founder and auctioneer.

Always at an auction to help with the phones are Dan Morphy’s parents, Dr John Morphy and wife Janet.

Part of the collection of lamps, shown on exhibition prior to the auction.

As usual, a very busy part of the auctions, taking phone bids.

Shaye Krispine, director of operations, auctioneer.

Angel Lopez, display coordinator, auctioneer.

Part of the collection of lamps, shown on exhibition prior to the auction.