Fine Art & The American Southwest In The Spotlight At Santa Fe - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Signature Sale, conducted by Santa Fe Art Auction, featured more than 350 lots of fine and decorative arts, ethnographic and indigenous artifacts, jewelry and more across three sessions November 7-8. Among the offerings was a selection of works by historic and contemporary artists working in New Mexico and representing the aesthetics of the American Southwest, including the Taos Society of Artists, New Mexico Modernists and members of the Transcendental Painting Group.

In total, the auction’s three sessions realized an excess of $3.3 million with strong bidding activity both in-house and online, from collectors and institutions, and landed a sell-through rate of nearly 95 percent. There were nearly 8,000 registered bidders from 40 different countries. In fact, international interest was significant and a majority of lots achieved above-estimate prices, “reflecting keen bidder interest for the wide variety offerings this November, ranging from classic and contemporary Western and Native American art to European modernist works,” according to the firm’s press and research associate, Olivia Sherman.

The highest price, $184,500, was achieved by Pablo Picasso’s 1961 “Les déjeuners IV (d’après Manet),” which exceeded its $70/100,000 estimate and sold during the final session. The Spanish artist’s graphite on paper was done as part of a series reimagining Édouard Manet’s “Le Déjeuner Sur l’Herbe,” this example showing two abstract nudes at leisure. Dated, inscribed and signed to the lower right, the work was additionally numbered to the reverse and had provenance to the artist and a companion of his, a New York City gallery, a private collection and then by descent to the consignor in New Mexico. According to the catalog, the illustration had been professionally conserved by Alvarez Conservation Services, New York City. The firm reported, “In addition to in-room and online bidding, the work saw intense bidding interest from 13 bidders on the telephone, from seven different countries.”

Despite lower prices across the board, session one still drew significant bidding activity and was led by an impression of Gustave Baumann’s (American, 1881-1971) “Big Timber Upper Pecos.” The 1924 woodcut print was hotly contested and sold for $22,140, almost three times its high estimate. Following closely behind at $22,140 was Chugach Aleut artist Denise Wallace’s (b 1957)1999 Hopi Woman Necklace, which featured 24 carved masks and a detailed pendant of a Hopi woman. “Works by Tony Da, Gerard Curtis Delano and Pablita [Tse Tsan] Velarde additionally showed robust bidding activity, selling to both prominent collectors and important institutions,” according to the auction house. Sherman noted that Velarde’s (Santa Clara, 1918-2006) “Special Dance,” a vibrant gouache on paper done in 1940, was acquisitioned into the collection at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts after departing from a private New Mexico collection and selling for $13,530, more than double its high estimate.

Starting off the second day was a selection of Native American artifacts, including Diné (Navajo) textiles, ceremonial pieces and sculptural works. The top lot in the session was a circa 1800-20 Eastern Sioux/Western Great Lakes pipe bowl and stem that came from the collection of the Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts. The example had a catlinite and lead bowl with an ash wood stem, detailed with porcupine quills, vegetal dyes and sinew; it was chased to more than seven times its high estimate, ultimately going home for $30,750. The Coe Center also consigned a 7-inch-tall Hopi katsina figure, which had additional provenance to the collections of Max Ernst and Dorthea Tanning, as well as Marcel Duchamp and Teeny Matisse. The doll brought $24,600 and both of these items were being sold to support the Center’s Rehoming Program Grants, which will be awarded to all program participants.

Also selling during session two was an expressive New Mexico landscape by Lloyd Moylan. The oil on canvas was signed to the lower right and achieved a new auction record for the artist when it sold for $20,910.

Later that afternoon, session three began with a collection of European modernist works, including the sale’s highest price overall. Other highlights from the selection included works from the Coolidge Cost collection, once belonging to John P. Coolidge, former professor and director of Harvard University’s Fogg Art Museum. Esteban Vicente’s 1956 abstraction, numbered “#P56-06,” was a standout from these offerings, selling for $61,500, almost twice its high estimate. A 1925 composition by Fernand Léger furthermore showed strong interest from collectors, selling for $73,800 on a high estimate of $20,000.

Albert Bierstadt’s “Study for the Great Trees (Mariposa, California)” was consigned from a private collection in New Mexico and had provenance to the James Cox Gallery in Woodstock, N.Y. The circa 1875 work had previously been exhibited in “Albert Bierstadt: An Exhibition of Forty Paintings” at Alexander Gallery (New York City) in 1983. This piece eclipsed its $50,000 high estimate to achieve $135,300.

“Fritz Scholder’s ‘Taos Canyon Gorge in Winter,’ a subtle, evocative work referencing the Rio Grande Gorge, went for $49,200, reflecting increasing interest in the work of this important Lusieño artist,” according to the auction house.

Another auction record was set, this time for Bruce Carlton Nowlin when his 2016 oil on canvas “Endeavor” shot to $18,950. Not only was it signed to the lower right, it featured the artist’s handprint, cipher and additional inscriptions to the reverse.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.santafeartauction.com or 505-954-5858.