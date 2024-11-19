Fine Art, Silver & Antiques Propel Merrill’s Auction

Review by W.A. Demers

WILLISTON, VT. — James Abbott McNeill Whistler’s (1834-1903) “Seascape in Greys and Silver” sold for $81,900 to a collector at Merrill Auctioneers & Appraisers’ October 25 auction of fine art, silver and antiques. The watercolor on paper painting was signed with the artist’s butterfly monogram, and had descended in the family of Thomas D. Whistler. It is in the catalogue raisonné, number “M.0858,” and measured 17 by 20 inches, framed. The painting was accompanied by an archive of material from the Whistler family, including autographed letters signed to family members and family photos.

The sale presented Continental furniture and art from the estate of Dr and Mrs George G. Hart of Lake Placid, N.Y., silver from a Westchester, N.Y., estate, and jewelry, watches and Masonic regalia from a Burlington Vt., estate. Owner Ethan Merrill said it was a strong auction overall, totaling about $500,000 and with a 100 percent sell-through rate.

An early Twentieth Century painting of three women and a baby by Philip Andreevich Maliavin (1869-1940), “Three Babas,” was a fine example of Russian expressionism with bold brushstrokes, intense colors and humorous subjects. The oil on canvas, which sold for $56,050, was signed to the lower right and measured 32 by 40 inches.

With an inscription verso, “From your friend Blakelock to the Man with the Hoe Ed S Markham Jan 1906 Staten Island,” an oil on oak panel painting by Ralph Albert Blakelock (American, 1847-1920) sold for $12,600 to the same collector who purchased the Whistler watercolor. The monochromatic landscape with three figures beneath a leaning tree measured 16 by 18 inches as framed.

An early Nineteenth Century English School naval scene of ships in a harbor and a dory full of sailors rowing towards them brought $9,450, more than seven times its high estimate. The unsigned oil on canvas measured 40 by 52 inches as framed.

Silver on offer included an 1814-15 London double-handled silver serving tray, which more than doubled its high estimate to take $11,340 from a London dealer. In Georgian style, it had a gadrooned shell motif, scalloped rim and bore a hand-engraved armorial crest of three birds in a shield with a dove bearing an olive branch above. A scroll below was inscribed “Dread God.” The tray stood on four acanthus foliate feet, measured 25½ inches long by 17 inches wide by 3½ inches high and weighed 136.7 troy ounces.

Among three very scarce Gorham Martele Art Nouveau vases, a .950 silver vase, circa 1900, earned $9,450, going to a phone buyer. Double handled with profuse repoussé daisy floral decoration over sinuous stems, it had a dogwood and oak leaf foliate decorated base and undulating flared rim. There were minor dents to the handles, but it was otherwise in overall excellent condition. It measured 6 by 15 inches and weighed 50.8 troy ounces.

There were also vintage watches and jewelry on offer, including a Masonic ring with a 3-carat round cut solitaire diamond, which made $10,030.The approximately 3-carat diamond yellow and white gold Masonic ring realized $10,030, purchased by a local collector. The diamond, graded VS1 for clarity and J-K for color, was set in a 14K yellow and white gold Masonic ring with double eagles on each side, an enamel decorated cross and a black enamel number “32.” The ring had a sizer to 11.5 and was 13 grams total weight.

A Universal Tri-Compax 14K gold wristwatch changed hands for $17,640 online, more than twice its high estimate. The watch, reference number 481101/03, was made circa 1966. With square button chronograph, registers, tachometer, triple date calendar and moon phases, it was housed in a 35 millimeter case and was manual wind. Sporting a gold-plated stainless steel mesh band, it was cataloged as “partially running.”

Prices given include the buyer's premium as stated by the auction house.