Fine Art & Military Finds Warm Up NH Auctions’ Mid-Winter Sale

Review by Kiersten Busch

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — What better way to celebrate the middle of winter than with an auction? NH Auctions and Appraisals agreed, conducting its Mid-Winter Fine Arts and Collectibles Auction on February 21. The 237-lot sale included a selection of fine art, historical and military items, Pepi Hermann hand-cut crystal, high-end handbags, Oriental rugs, scrimshaw, Shaker furniture, bronzes and Asian items. “The auction grossed close to $100,000,” reported Mike Reopel, partner, CEO and auctioneer at NH Auctions and Appraisals.

A ceramic or glace ice pitcher by Pablo Picasso made circa 1950s took home top lot honors, topping off at $13,750. The 11¾-inch-tall pitcher, decorated with a blue-glaze face, was consigned by a private collector from France and was in excellent condition.

Fine art was in abundance, with an oval framed pastel portrait by Mary Cassatt, done on brown paper, reaching $4,375. Best known for her mother and child compositions, this example was of a related subject and depicted a young girl with a white dress and hat.

An oil on canvas seascape of Owl’s Head, Maine, caught bidders’ attention, sailing well past the high end of its $1/1,500 estimate. The work was “in the style of Fitz Henry Lane and attributed to artist Mary Blood Mellen, a student and companion of Fitz Henry Lane,” said Reopel. The framed painting was in very good condition and will head back to Maine with a buyer who paid $3,480.

Canadian artist Jean Chainey had one painting in the sale: “Penitence II,” an oil on canvas that depicted a larger-than-life nude man facing Montreal skyscrapers. In very good condition, the painting crossed the block for $2,520. Chainey is, according to catalog notes, “of the hyperrealism school” and “combines his passion for Montreal with his attention to detail of its immense buildings.”

Mount Holyoke College Museum deaccessioned an untitled landscape of trees, a stream and an overcast sky by George Herbert McCord that was in very good condition and earned $1,200. It was signed by McCord who, according to catalog notes, “worked in New York and is known for atmospheric landscape and marine painting in oil and pastel.”

Switching gears to furniture, the category was led by an iron butterfly bench and accompanying small table, which was consigned from the estate of Maria Caruso in Nashua, N.H. With a starting bid at just $150, the table fluttered far past that to make $2,000, much higher than its $300/400 estimate.

Following just behind the butterfly table at $1,875 was an early pine Shaker writing desk from a New London, N.H., home. According to the auction catalog, the seller’s family received the desk “many years ago from the Whitney Homestead on Canaan Street, Canaan, N.H., and most likely from the Enfield, N.H., Shaker Colony.” A similar example to this one can be found in Shaker Furniture by Edward Andrew (Mineola, N.Y.: Dover Publications, 2012).

If you wanted something to put under the furniture offered, a Kazak rug sold far above its $500/800 estimate, rolling out for $1,625. The fine scatter rug had an all-over design with a red, blue and ivory colored field and was hand knotted. It was consigned from a Weare, N.H., estate and was in good condition. Two additional rugs, a Sarouk Oriental rug and an Oriental scatter rug, both sold for $330 each.

A multitude of military items were on offer, led by a handmade American flag with the 34-star design on one side and the 24-star design on the other. “A 34-star flag was flown when Kansas was admitted to the Union and between 1861-1863. On the other side is Old Glory — the 24 stars representing the states in the Union in 1861,” shared Reopel. He continued, “This handmade version of the flag, which flew in New Boston, N.H., at the beginning of the Civil War, was handed down to subsequent generations of the New Boston family [from which it was consigned].” The flag flew to $3,900, far exceeding its $500-$1,000 estimate. One other flag was offered in the sale, a framed handmade Confederate flag, which blew to $1,020. It was catalogued as either a Confederate Veterans Association flag, or an early flag by Shelby Sturgill of Tennessee.

Another Civil War item that interested bidders was the uniform of Civil War veteran Charles H. Turner of Massachusetts, who was a member of the Fourth US Cavalry. Dated to 1866, when Turner enlisted in the cavalry on his 18th birthday, the uniform also contained a rare 10-star sash. “The 10-star banner represents 10 years of Army service and was worn [by Turner] in a Grand Army Review in Boston,” explained Reopel. The auction catalog detailed that Turner served from 1866-72 with the Fourth Cavalry, at Fort Concho, Texas, where he fought the Comanche and Kiowa tribes. He was also a part of the 32nd Massachusetts Volunteers in July 1862 but was discharged after the Battle of Fredericksburg. The lot, which saluted a $1,500 finish, also included several letters by Turner’s relatives and friends to him while he was serving at Fort Concho, his bible and a photo of him in uniform. “Turner, the soldier, was in later years an accomplished painter and photographer,” Reopel added.

A German WWII Naval dirk just passed the high end of its $1,5/2,000 estimate, earning $2,040. The dirk’s blade was an early sailing ship model and had an orange deluxe grip with a pommel and peened scabbard made by WKC. Another WWII highlight was a German police helmet with a double border decal, complete with its original liner and chin strap. The helmet shot to $1,320.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 603-731-9876 or www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com.