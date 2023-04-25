Fine Art & Midcentury Modern Go Online At Lotus International - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Lotus International

GUILFORD, CONN. – When Lotus International Auctions presented its online-only fine art auction on April 16, a total of 365 registered bidders on LiveAuctioneers vied for the more than 415 artworks, including oil paintings, watercolors, etchings, lithographs, Inuit sculptures and more that were offered. Midcentury Modern led the day, however, with two pairs of Charles and Ray Eames lounge chairs and ottomans bringing the highest prices. Going out at $3,250 each, the lounge sets, both with a label on the bottom, were offered in “as is” condition.

A John Woodrow Wilson (1922-2015) street scene, dated 1947 and 8/20 edition, sold for $3,125. The American lithographer, sculptor, painter, muralist and art teacher’s art was driven by the political climate of his time. Wilson was best known for his works portraying themes of social justice and equality. “Essentially, he felt that his main objective as an artist was to deliver a message to people about Black dignity, about racial justice, about poor people trying to get a better deal in life,” Wilson’s wife Julie Kowitch said. The 12-by-16-inch lithograph was signed lower right.

Alexander Calder (1898-1976) was represented in the sale by two signed lithographs, bouncy with bright colors and intriguing designs. A signed litho, 32/150, was foremost, bringing $2,750. Signed and numbered in pencil by the artist, the 29¾-by-22-inch litho had an Arches watermark. Alexander Calder was born in Lawnton, Penn., into a family of artists. In 1919, he received an engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J. Calder attended the Art Students League, New York, from 1923 to 1926, studying briefly with Thomas Hart Benton and John Sloan, among others. As a freelance artist for the National Police Gazette in 1925, he spent two weeks sketching at the circus, and his fascination with the subject dates from this time.

Among practicing artists of bronze eagles, Jules Moigniez (French, 1835-1894) is at the apex. In this sale, his bronze eagle was bid to $1,875. It was of medium size, 28 by 21 by 16 inches, inscribed by the artist. Moigniez lived most of his life in Paris. During his career he was widely popular in France, England and America. His bronzes were most decorative, particularly those of game birds.

Lyme Academy of Art was represented by Allen Butler Talcott’s glowing Connecticut landscape, which outperformed its $200/400 estimate to finish at $1,750. Talcott was a member of the art colony, and many of his paintings can be seen at the Florence Griswold Museum. This oil on panel was titled “View to the Field” and measured 12 by 16 inches, Talcott’s signature incised on verso.

Also dwarfing its $200/400 estimate was an abstract oil on canvas by Robert. C. Ludwig (b 1924). Titled “Summer 1954,” and measuring 42 by 52 inches, the painting left the gallery at $1,500. Ludwig has had solo shows at the Phoenix Gallery in 1963, 1966 and 1969. Gallery 307 (Carter Burden Gallery presently) 2012, and the Westbeth Gallery in 2008.

First across the block, Joseph Pennell’s (1857-1926) moody etching, “The Dock Head,” 16 by 18 inches, was estimated $100/300 and sold for $625. If you see elements of James Whistler, it is not surprising as Pennell’s style was strongly influenced by Whistler.

Serigraph artist Earl Newman shared two powerful designs to help the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, each of which went out at $469.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.lotusauction.com or 203-689-5062.