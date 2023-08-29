Fine Art, Garden Antiques, Silver & More Get Bids At Mooney’s Sale

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Mooney’s Auction Service

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — A posthumous portrait of the great German composer Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) by Moravian-Austrian portrait and genre painter Hans Temple (1857-1931) was the leading lot at Mooney’s Auction Service on August 14. The oil on canvas allegorical scene placing the famous composer at his piano perhaps conjuring an image of a heavenly choir of angels above sold for $2,990.

Beginning his studies at the Academy of Fine Arts, Vienna, Temple later established his own studio, where he gained renown for painting portraits of other artists in their studios and Austrian royalty. Mooney’s owner Al Cardamone said the painting went to a private buyer in Miami, Fla. It was one of about 350 lots in the sale, which saw all but 5-7 lots go unsold. “We don’t do a lot with reserves,” explained Cardamone, whose track record in the business goes back to 1971.

There were about 60 registered bidders for the eclectic, live auction, one that featured sculpture, wrought iron garden antiques, Arts and Crafts material, sterling silver and more.

Bronze dolphins, some of which spout water make for a dynamic statement sculpture near one’s pool or garden. This sale offered a sculptural trio of the water-borne mammals, two adults and a youngster, cavorting on a green-patina wave. They leapt to $1,150.

Garden antiques were further favored when a pair of ornate wrought iron gates hit $860. With lots of spikes and curlicues, the pair featured a brown rust patina.

Standing floor lamps were a fixture of Arts and Crafts-era home. Fetching $1,250 in this sale was a pair fitted with Duran shades, vasiform shades ensconced at the top of the lamp. Each shade exuded the warm earth tones that perfectly complement a Mission, Craftsman or Arts and Crafts décor.

There were a couple of notable silver highlights. One was a four-piece sterling tea set. Of classical form it comprised tea pot, creamer, sugar bowl and tray, and it went out at $1,300.

A cased Westmorland sterling flatware set brought $1,250. The marque was the creation of Wallace Silversmiths in 1940 to diversify during the war. From 1901-1940, this pattern was originally known as Wallace’s Hampton pattern, making it able to blend seamlessly with the older pattern.

Jewelry was led by a 14K gold ladies bracelet weighing 11.8 grams at $630.

And an 8-foot-9-inch-by-12-foot handmade Iranian carpet left the gallery at $575.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.mooneysauction.com or 518-634-2300.