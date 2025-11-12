Fine Art & Fashion Flourish At Everard - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Everard Auctions & Appraisals conducted its two-day Fall Southern Estates and Collections auction on October 28-29, followed by a Jewelry & Fashion Auction on October 30. Just shy of 1,500 lots were offered, and the three-day total was $1,184,462 with an average sell through rate of 80 percent, according to the firm’s president, Amanda Everard. She added, “It was a strong diverse offering that saw active bidding throughout the three days.”

The highest price of the three sessions came on the final day when a Patek Philippe Natutilis 3700/11 watch rose to $65,625. This particular example featured a stainless steel and 18K yellow gold case and bracelet and was sold with its leather Patek Philippe box. According to the catalog notes, this model was the first Nautilus to hit the market and was designed by Gerald Genta, drawing inspiration from portholes on ocean liners. The 40-millimeter case had a black dial with gold hour markers and a date aperture.

Other highlights from the Jewelry & Fashion Auction included a necklace with approximately 37.79 carats of oval-cut rubies alternating with approximately 7.35 carats of diamonds arranged in flower motifs. Marked “PT 950” on the clasp, the 16½-inch necklace weighed about 39 grams in total and sold to a local private collector for $18,750. The same buyer also took home an 18K yellow gold Cleopatra-style necklace that had a central 18K white gold accent set with three bands of diamonds. It was marked “750, Brev.” and “Gioielleria” on the back of its hidden box-style clasp. This one went out at $17,500.

A Hermès Kelly 28 Parchemin handbag that came from a private collector in Richmond Hill, Ga., sold to another local private collector for $11,250. The bag’s characteristic structured shape was crafted from box calf leather and featured polished gold-plated hardware, including its original front turn-lock, leather strap closure and detachable clochette.

The Fall Southern Estates and Collections sessions were led by Emmi Whitehorse’s “Shallow River.” Painted in 2001, this composition was signed with the artist’s symbol to the lower right and was numbered “1295,” titled and dated on the reverse. With provenance to a private collector in Spring Island, Ga., and previously purchased at Lewallen Contemporary (Santa Fe, N.M.) in 2001, the oil, chalk, paper and canvas work had been authenticated and sold for more than six times its original price, achieving $48,000 this time around.

Just behind that result was an original 1967 Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. This Sunday edition, published April 30, 1967, by United Feature Syndicate, was signed in the first and last cell and featured a handwritten inscription in the upper margin: “To the Real ‘Charlie Browns’ — Reed & Ronald, Charles Schulz (Dec 1967).” The individual who consigned this “Lemon Drop” comic was given the strip as a boy; his father was Schulz’s doctor and friend. Featuring Lucy and Linus, the comic was bid to $46,875, exceeding its high estimate.

A ceramic “Jacqueline au Chevalet” plate by Pablo Picasso from the Madoura Pottery workshop in Vallauris had stamps for both the artist and the pottery. Numbered “52” from an edition of 200 concieved in 1956, this plate, partially glazed and painted in colors, depicted a female figure painting at an easel and had a green rim. Measuring 16⅝ inches in diameter, the plate had provenance to Robert Mixson of St Marys, Ga., and was bid past its $30,000 high estimate to achieve $40,625.

One buyer, a private collector, purchased two paintings by Grandma Moses. “No Game,” executed in November of 1947 was a snowy winter scene featuring a horseback rider in front of a church. With provenance to the artist and her family, Chapellier Gallery (New York City), Charles A. Wollenzin and a private collection in Hilton Head, S.C., this example was featured as number “721” in Otto Kallir’s book on the artist (New York City: Harry N. Abrams, Inc. 1973). It more than doubled its high estimate to finish for $37,500. The other painting, “The Country Road,” topped off at $27,500 and was number “621” in Kallir’s Grandma Moses. “The Country Road,” a lush spring scene from 1946, similarly had provenance to the Hilton Head and Wollenzin collections, though its history also included Galerie St Etienne (New York City), Robert Hamlin and Vose Galleries (Boston) as well as several exhibitions across the US.

Several items of Chinese origin were offered and are heading back to their homeland. At the top of those selections was a set of silk panels with each depicting one of the four seasons. Though the full panels had variable measurements due to borders, the silk image of each measured 78½ by 20¾ inches. They came from the Smith family of Spring Island, S.C., and were purchased circa 1924 by Miss Anna Mae Stoever, the daughter of entrepreneur Charles M. Stoever, while on a world cruise abord the RMS Mauretania. The Chinese buyer who won them paid $10,240. Also heading back to China was a Nineteenth Century silk kesi court robe with the same provenance. The robe, decorated with gold dragons, clouds and waves on a blue ground, brought $4,800.

Everard’s next auction, Winter Southern Estates and Collections Including Jewelry, will be in January.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, www.everard.com or 912-231-1376.