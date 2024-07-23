Fine Art & Fabulous Jewelry Lead At Merrill’s

Review by Kiersten Busch

WILLISTON, VT. — On July 12, Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers conducted its Twentieth Century Modern Design & Fine Art auction. Featured in the sale were more than 500 lots of designer furniture, fine art, musical instruments and vintage designer clothing and accessories, among other objects, from several estates in the area. “The sale did well overall, we were very satisfied,” shared Linus Leavens, associate gallery manager for Merrill’s. “Because we have our auctions on two different online platforms, we’re able to get a mix of dealers, retailers, collectors — everybody — as buyers. We are live in the building as well, so we had live buyers, absentee bidders and phone bidders.”

Leading the sale was an oil on board by Allan Rohan Crite (American, 1910-2007) titled “Late Afternoon.” The painting, measuring 27 by 24 inches framed, soared past its estimate of $25/45,000 to land at $94,400. According to the auction catalog, this painting was “a variant of a nearly identical painting in the collection of the Boston Athenaeum in Roxbury, Mass.” This example contained the inscription “PWA 1934 Rice School” verso and was signed lower right and also dated “1934.” “Phone bidders were especially important for the Crite,” explained Leavens, who revealed there were at least six competing for the painting.

Fine art did very well throughout the sale, with around half of the 10 top-selling lots belonging to the category. The second-highest price of the day was claimed by “Crossroads Route 5” by Vermont artist Francis Colburn. This circa 1930s oil on canvas, signed lower right, was previously displayed in the Smith College Museum of Art (Northampton, Mass.) and was in original untouched condition. It went out for $7,080, surpassing its high estimate of $5,000.

Vermont visual artist Sabra Field was well-represented in the auction. Her highest-selling pieces were “White Out,” a woodblock print on paper which sold for $4,410, and “Vermont Solstice,” an Iris print on paper with screen printed elements that attracted $3,465. “The Sabra Fields were from several different consigners who know that the prices for her work have gone up,” said Leavens. “They know that we are selling the most for the most money and trust us to sell them.”

Designer jewelry was also a hot commodity. The third-highest price of the sale, $5,670, belonged to a 1.8-carat Blue Nile solitaire diamond engagement ring with its accompanying band, which weighed approximately 0.25 carats. The fine platinum ring was set with one large pear cut brilliant diamond and 43 pave set round cut diamonds, which earned a VVS 1 rating. Its matching interwoven four loop wedding band was set with 48 brilliant cut diamonds; both rings were a size seven. The set came in its original box, with GIA certification and papers.

The fourth-highest selling lot in the sale was another ring, this from Raymond Yard, set with a 7.5-carat green tourmaline and four marquise cut diamonds, weighing approximately 0.06 carats each. The size seven ring band was 18K yellow gold, was signed “Yard” and contained its unique serial number. The ring was married to its new home for $5,040, just over estimate.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 802-878-2625 or www.merrillsauction.com.