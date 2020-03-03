Fine Art Draws Bidders To Dallas Auction Gallery — Picasso’s ‘Jacqueline’ Tops The Sale At $125,000

DALLAS — A large private collection of fine art including works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and many others was a big draw at Dallas Auction Gallery’s February 26 auction — and bidders flocked to the gallery, to the phones and online to jump into the fray.

Bids from around the world pushed prices above estimates and works by the well-known and highly sought after artists topped the sale. In the top ten lots, four were by Picasso and three by Warhol.

The top lot, exceeding its $80,000 high estimate easily, was a color linocut on Arches wove paper, 1959, by Pablo Picasso. Entitled “Jacqueline,” the 25-by-20½-inch framed work is signed lower right, “Picasso” and numbered lower left, “43/50”; after 20 bids, the exquisite work with a Martin Lawrence Galleries, Dallas, label on verso, sold at $125,000, with buyer’s premium.

Stay tuned for a full review of the auction in a future issue.