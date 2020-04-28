Fine Art, Archaic Helmet Top Clars’ Sale, Robin Williams Estate Sells Out, Nets $100,000-Plus

OAKLAND, CALIF. – The Robin Williams and Frank J. Caufield estates stole the show in Clars’ April 19 auction. The eclectic collections commanded the attention of bidders from across the globe. Each estate had a 100 percent sell-through rate and each estate realized in excess of $100,000.

Highlights from the Robin William collection include Donald Roller Wilson (American, b 1938), “Shirley’s Friend Waited For Shirley But She Never Came,” 1985, which soared above the high estimate to realize $20,000. A Kim Cogan (American, 20th century), “Ducks in a Row,” 2007, oil on panel, brought $9,375.

Also featuring prominently in the sale was the San Francisco estate collection of Frank J. Caufield, who was one of the founding partners of the venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers. Of note was a David Bates (American, b 1952), “Coffee,” 1992, oil on canvas, which sold for $15,000. A Paul Wonner (American, 1920-2008), “Sarah Vaughan,” 1963, watercolor and pencil on paper, brought $4,687. Both of these works were acquired from the John Berggruen Gallery in San Francisco.

Rick Unruh, president and CEO of Clars Auction Gallery exclaimed, “It is an exciting time to be involved in the auction industry. We are seeing strong sell through rates across the board, with a rise in views to our online catalogs, which ultimately leads to increased prices realized.”

There were several significant decorative arts items offered from the Caufield estate, including a Greek Corinthian form bronze helmet Seventh Century BCE, which realized $37,500. A small English orrery from the estate of Robin Williams collection commanded $8,750.

Prices include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Additional property offered from the Caufield and Williams estates will be offered in Clars upcoming sale on Sunday, May 17. The sale will begin promptly at 9:30 am on Sunday and a complete catalog will be available online two weeks prior.

Bidding for Clars’ auctions is available live online at Live.Clars.com and through Liveauctioneers.com and Invaluable.com

Clars is at 5644 Telegraph Avenue. For more information and a complete list of prices realized, please visit www.Clars.com.