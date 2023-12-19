Figures & Florals Flourish At Heritage’s Fine European Art Auction

Review by Caitlyn “Cat” Snell; Photos Courtesy Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — Heritage Auction’s December 7 Fine European Arts Auction saw success with 69 lots of works on paper, paintings and prints, realizing $926,312 collectively, with more than 85 percent of the lots sold. Their offerings featured “discoveries and rediscoveries” alongside career prime paintings from acclaimed artists.

“St John the Baptist,” half length, was a discovery that proved to be the highlight of the sale. Previously unpublished but with provenance to Burt Metcalfe, the Canadian born producer of the hit television series M*A*S*H, this pen and ink drawing by Giovanni Francesco Barbieri (Italian, 1591-1666) also known as Guercino, claimed $275,000. Famous for his prolific paintings, Guercino prepared numerous drawings as references. Recently surfaced, this drawing, circa 1640s-50s, may have been a reference for four separate works by the artist depicting John the Baptist. Impressive figures, of both artists and subjects, proved to be a theme in the auction.

The challenging gaze of “The Almeh (The Sultan’s Favorite)” by Édouard de Bièfve (Belgian, 1808-1882) was anticipated due to its resurfacing as well as its scandal-ridden history. “Resurrecting the juicy history of de Bièfve’s Almeh has been an incredibly exciting part of preparing for this season’s European sale,” said Dr Marianne Berardi, Heritage’s director of European Art in a November 17 press release about the auction. Despite the ire this painting drew from the likes of Charlotte Brontë when it was released in 1842, much of its ownership has been unknown. Last surfacing on the art market in 1978, this work’s rediscovery this year saw it earn $21,250 at auction.

The Nineteenth Century genre paintings of Louis Marie de Schryver (French, 1862-1942) garnered high interest. “L’avenue des Champs-Élysées,” measuring 21½ by 29 inches, became the second-highest lot of the auction, achieving $90,000. Circa 1895, this oil on canvas street scene showcases de Schryver’s affinity for Parisian flower vendors as well as his signature close observation of all figures in the frame. Another work of de Schryver was consigned by the Merryl Israel Aron Family Trust. Measuring 41 by 62 inches, “Flower Seller, Rainy Day,” circa 1888, is considered to have been made at the prime of de Schryver’s career and realized $50,000.

Leaving Paris behind, the work “À la ville de Vendôme” by Michel Delacroix (French, b 1933) takes the subject of French street life and portrays the town of Vendôme in the genre of “naïve art.” Measuring 24 by 29 inches, this oil painting sold for $23,125.

French-Vietnamese painters were well represented at the auction, in particular among the highest-earning lots. “Composition” by Le Pho (French/Vietnamese, 1907-2001), circa 1968, was third among top earners, achieving $75,000. Produced during Le Pho’s Findlay Period, the oil painting depicts two brightly colored bouquets in the stylistic form emblematic of this phase of his career. Another of his paintings, “Fleurs,” was also featured. Created in the same year, 1968, this painting measured 13 by 8¾ inches and garnered $17,500.

The oil painting “Le petit enfant” by, contemporary of Le Pho, Vu Cao Dam (Vietnamese, 1908-2000) was similarly a highlight of the auction. Dam delicately depicts a small infant in blue beneath a flowering tree, showcasing his balance of Vietnamese and Western painting techniques. Ultimately, the piece claimed $27,500.

Another standout includes “Washerwomen of the Varenne,” a mid-to-late Nineteenth Century oil painting by Martín Rico y Ortega (Spanish, 1833-1908); it depicts a collection of washerwomen working amidst a lush and romantic landscape. In this composition, Rico y Ortega blends Spanish romanticism with early impressionist influences. The piece fetched the price of $32,500.

Prices quoted include the buyer's premium as stated by the auction house.