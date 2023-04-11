‘Figures At Rest’ Leads Doyle’s Fine Art Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s Fine Art auction on April 5 showcased affordable paintings, drawings and prints by prominent artists spanning the late Nineteenth through Twentieth Centuries. The sale achieved more than $437,000 with 100 percent of the lots sold by value. The top lot was a tondo by Angelo Barabino (Italian, 1883-1950) which sold for $75,600, far surpassing its estimate of $4/6,000. Other highlights came from Pietro Annigoni, George Biddle, Emilio Boggio and Louis Comfort Tiffany, and will be covered in an upcoming issue. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.