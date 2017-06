NEW YORK CITY — On Thursday evening, July 22, Kestenbaum & Company offered a diverse group of Judaica to collectors, dealers and incunabula lovers all over the world. The top lot of the evening was an important second incunable edition of Jacob ben Asher’s halachic code, Arba’ah Turim [The Four Orders of the Jewish Code of Law], published in Soncino, circa 1490, for $87,500 including the buyer’s premium. This edition of the Arbah Turim is the only work in which Solomon Soncino is recorded as printer. It sold to a private, international collector who was not in the room. A complete review of the auction will appear in a future issue. For further information, www.kestenbaum.net or 212-366-1197.