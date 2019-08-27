Fiddlers At The Fairgrounds Antiques Show To Continue Nashville Heritage

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Fiddlers at the Fairgrounds Antiques Show has been resurrected from a show formerly known by a similar name conducted in motel rooms near Opryland USA for more than three decades. Jennifer Sabin, the show’s new co-manager and partner, announced this new location for the show to take place Wednesday through Saturday February 12-15, 2020.

It is a fitting site for the show, she said, and will allow her to accommodate about double the number of exhibiting dealers that the old motel rooms had been able to handle. She said, “The Nashville Fairgrounds is a brand new exhibit hall, with all the amenities, including access for the dealers, parking, comfort and conveniences for the shoppers.

“We expect the exhibitors will be thrilled with this new venue for the Fiddlers Show; for the first time, weather will not be an issue and no more cramped, damp or cold motel rooms. We are sure the shoppers will enjoy the comforts as well. Sabin has joined with longtime show manager Doug Supinger to continue producing the popular event for the dealers, many of whom have been exhibiting for 25 to 30 years over the Valentines Day weekend.

Nashville Fairgrounds has proven to be a great destination for antiques shows for shoppers over the past 15 years with Jon Jenkins’ The Nashville Show, formerly Music Valley Antiques Show/Tailgate Antiques Show, located on these same grounds. Jenkins said, “Fiddlers at The Fairgrounds is a great addition for the shoppers, as it gives them an opportunity to see 50 percent more exhibitors without moving their car, easy access, easy to find, great fun for them, it’s all good!” His show will also be Thursday to Saturday, February 13-15, at the same location, also in the adjoining building that only recently finished construction.

As the prior show was much smaller, there are spaces available for exhibitors. Inquiries should be made to Jennifer Sabin at www.fiddlersantiquesshow.com or 843-812-0282.