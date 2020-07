By Tom O’Hara

Nashville, TENN. – Kay and Bill Puchstein bought the rights to Fiddlers Antiques Show at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tenn, one of the several Americana country antiques shows held around Valentines Day weekend every year for over 30 years. The ownership has changed several times over the show’s life. Bill and Kay are popular antiques show promoters whose experience includes owning and managing the monthly West Palm Beach Antiques Show, several other Florida shows and the Burton, Ohio one day summer show.

Jon Jenkins, owner and manager of The Nashville Show, the anchor for that winter week of antiques at the Nashville Fairgrounds said, “There couldn’t be a better successor than Bill and Kay.”

The Fiddlers Show, originally founded by Steve Jenkins and named for the motel where it was held for many years, was a popular venue which fell in popularity over the last decade. This was in part due to the accessibility and conditions at that former site. In February 2020, for the first time, the show became a companion to The Nashville Show in the adjoining building at Nashville’s Fairgrounds. With the change in its location, the building was sold out of dealer spaces and enjoyed great success with shoppers.

Kay plans to fill the hall with about 100 exhibitors selling country and Americana. “My heart is in country antiques and Nashville has been a mecca for shows with that focus for about 40 years. Bill and I have exhibited there for at least 31 years now, as long as we’ve been married.”

The show will run February 17-20, 2021.

For more information, contact them at 740-998-5300 or visit their website at www.fiddlersatthefairgrounds.com.