Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The Fiddler’s Antiques Show, February 14-17, was a success for the 40-plus dealers exhibiting in motel rooms for the four-day event that coincided with the Nashville Show.

It is a longstanding tradition for Nashville to host some of the very best antiques shows during Valentine’s week each year. Doug Supinger stepped into the void when Fiddler’s Antiques Show became available some years ago; he now produces the show at the same time as the Jenkins’ Nashville Show – formerly known as Music Valley and Tailgate Antiques Shows.

Opening early Wednesday with an anxious crowd of shoppers waiting in the warm(ish) but damp morning, the spending began. Barbara McDonald reported that on her first day she sold 17 quilts! All of this Knoxville, Tenn., dealer’s textiles are handmade antiques, and she did have more, but the sales made her trip worth the effort.

Miller House, Carroll, Ohio, was also busy with good sales from owner Linda Miller’s early lighting, including a tole candelabra and another brass piece, an Eighteenth Century bench, a primitive sawbuck table in original paint and some silver.

Antiques at Hillwood Farm was showing some of the oldest antiques at the show. Marian Atten, from Dewitt, Ill., found a Jacobean embroidered box, in good condition, that was very valuable but did not sell during the show – but there are prospects for it, she reports. She did sell five wig stands, a hutch table and a good supply of her small antiques.

Tom Cheap, Period Antiques, Scottsburg, Ind., was offering, among other antiques, a collection of Nineteenth Century game boards. Medina, Ohio, exhibitor Bob Zollenhofer was showing antiques with a nautical theme. His centerpiece was a model of an early Spanish sailing ship. Granthum 1763 Antiques, from Denton, Md., was offering a collection of Nineteenth Century children’s playthings.

Dale Frese sold well from his collection of stoneware and earthenware. The Watkins, Iowa, dealer was also offering an assortment of Nineteenth Century painted furniture, suitable for the early pioneer’s homestead or today’s home.

A collection of early American and English antique home furnishings could be found at Tom Moser’s. The Gray, Maine, dealer said one of his pieces drawing the greatest interest was a primitive iron and wood chandelier.

Tom Heisey, Newark, Ohio, was having great fun all four days of the show, selling up a storm in the rain storms. Heisey does not do many shows, but shops all year for this one so when he comes here he is truly ready to do business, and his customers know it.

His list of sales was long and included three miniature antique chests of drawers, often referred to as salesman’s samples but in fact made for keeping small, precious things; a small sugar chest, Southern, he said; several folk art paintings; an early copper weathervane and an assortment of watercolors. He also sold an outstanding 1790 vintage corner tea table in tiger maple.

Summing up the show, Supinger said, “We have a strong following that has been building each year now, and the show this year was the best yet: good dealers, great crowd in spite of heavy rain on Friday and Saturday and sales for the dealers were great!” He said that many of the dealers have already renewed next year, the dates will be February 13-16.

For additional information, www.fiddlersantiquesshow.com.