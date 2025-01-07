Festive Collection Sparkles In Roland Auctions’ Holiday Sale

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY celebrated the holidays in style with its multi-estates auction on December 14. While the top bidder of the day drove home in a stylish 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner convertible, most of the top lots came from the collection of a prominent New York philanthropic family.

In near mint condition, with approximately 57,000 miles, the two-door piece of automotive history sold for $28,125.

The personal collection featured hundreds of lots from the Upper East Side Manhattan apartment of the family, including fine art, decorative arts, rare silver pieces, antique furniture, women’s furs, designer bags, Hermès scarves and more.

Fashion followed the Fairlane as a top seller, with a Christian Dior limited edition China Dragon saddle bag designed by John Galliano for Dior to commemorate his 10-year anniversary. Twelve saddle bags were created with a limited edition to 100. Featured was gold thread depicting a dragon and cloud motifs; an interior label reading “17/100”; it sold for $23,750. A Fendi sable long coat, the front closing on concealed hook and eye closures, and with suede-lined concealed front pockets, brought $8,125.

In home decor, a French gilt bronze mounted and painted Nineteenth Century tall case clock struck $12,500. It had a circular white enamel dial with Roman numerals above the shaped case, and was painted with two figural and four landscape panels, standing on a rectangular stepped ebonized base. A Steinway & Sons vintage Victorian rosewood piano, circa 1898, with a custom Steinway bench went for $10,625. A pair of Régence giltwood fauteuils à la reine, each with a rectangular arched upholstered backrest, the padded armrests raised on curved supports, the serpentine seat centered by a shell motif, on cabriole legs terminating in scroll toes, sold for $4,375; and a Venetian rococo giltwood trumeau mirror, Nineteenth Century, the upper portion with painted figural canal scene, above a partitioned three-section base, all ornately carved and pierced realized $8,125.

In the fine art arena, Alex Katz’s (American, b 1927) “Julia and Alexandra” silkscreen print on Arches paper, 1983, signed and editioned 27/75 on lower left, sold for $11,250; a Brian Connelly (1926-1953) trompe l’oeil still life of a sunflower, oil on board, signed and dated 1951 at center bottom, went for $8,750; and a 1970 color offset lithograph, after Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) titled “Nu au Faubourg St Honore” earned $6,875.

Highlights in silver and decorative arts were a rare Fabergé silver, gold and lapis lazuli cigarette box, made in Moscow, accented with the Russian imperial doubled-headed eagle and gold swags, which sold for $5,625; and a pair of bronze doré Nineteenth Century, cassolettes-compotes. Each had reticulated bezels and covers topped with grape finials, with four wolf heads above four scrolling claw feet, and sold for $5,000.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandantiques.com.