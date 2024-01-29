Fengmian Watercolors Bring $140,800 At Americana Auctions

REHOBOTH, MASS. — Two watercolors by Twentieth Century artist Lin Fengmian (Chinese, 1900-1991), both from a collection of Asian art and antiques assembled in Hong Kong decades ago but sold separately, each sold for $70,400, earning a combined $140,800, including buyer’s premium, in Americana Auctions’ Exceptional Winter Estates Auction on January 28. There were numerous other Asian items in the 548-lot sale, including a half-dozen China trade paintings, a large collection of Japanese satsuma ware porcelain, marine items, art glass, silver, jewelry and more. Watch for a full report in an upcoming issue.