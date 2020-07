LOS ANGELES — Topping Andrew Jones Auctions’ July 26 Design for the Home and Garden sale, and more than doubling pre-sale expectations, was a circa 1925 still life with flowers and fruit by Russian artist, Nicolai Fechin (1881-1955). Offered from the Indian Wells, Calif., collection of Mary and Lou Silver, the painting had provenance to the Newhouse Galleries of New York City and an American estate that had acquired it directly from the artist in 1927. An international collector prevailed against competition to win the lot for $262,500. According to the catalog essay for the lot, the artist’s estate has recognized this work as being a fine example of the artist’s oeuvre.

