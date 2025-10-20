Fauteuils À La Reine Sit At Top At Doyle - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — Following the firm’s art sale the day before, Doyle Auctions presented a 334-lot auction of English & Continental Furniture & Decorative Arts on October 16. A set of four Louis XV giltwood armchairs, or fauteuils à la reine from the mid Eighteenth Century, brought the highest price of the day. Each stamped “Tilliard” on the back seat rail for Jean-Baptiste Tilliard (maître 1717), the chairs had padded backs, arms and seats within a carved and molded frame. Consigned from The Chimneys, the estate of Allan Goldman, and with provenance to the collection of Sara Jane Pansa and the estate of Wendell Cherry, the set rose to $39,680, including buyer’s premium ($20/30,000). Further review of the sale’s highlights will be in a future issue.