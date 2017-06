CHICAGO – The rare Asprey & Co. mystery clock that was reported stolen during the Chicago Antiques, Art and Design Show on May 21 has not been found, and M.S. Rau Antiques is offering a $25,000 reward for its safe return. Valued at $425,000, the clock was taken from the New Orleans dealer’s booth on the final day of the weekend show.

According to a report published by the Chicago Tribune, a man and two women approached the dealer’s booth at about 3:45 pm on May 21 at the show. The man and one of the women distracted vendor employees while the other woman allegedly took the antique clock decorated with diamonds and mother of pearl, according to police.

The Twentieth Century clock, adorned with sapphires, 18K white gold and crystal, is about 5½ inches wide and 8 inches tall. A video further describing the clock can be seen at https://youtu.be/JTaqCocaomw.

To receive the reward, the clock must be returned to the police in pristine condition and in working order. Leads should be directed to Detective Li or Detective Nickeas of the Chicago Police Department at 312-742-7456 and reference the M.S. Rau Antiques case. Any leads sent directly to M.S. Rau Antiques will not be forwarded.