Farny’s ‘Native American Hunter’ Bags Top Spot For New Haven Auctions

NEW HAVEN, CONN. – Leading two days of sale October 3-4 at New Haven Auctions was “Native American Hunter” by Henry Farny, which sold for $71,875. The buyer – the owner of a major league baseball team making their bidding debut with New Haven Auctions – bid over the phone and prevailed against several other private collectors also bidding by phone. According to owner and principal auctioneer, Fred Giampietro, the work was a great example of a great subject in its original frame and was fresh to the market, having been acquired by a member of the artist’s family. In its frame, the 1902 gouache and watercolor on paper measured 17¼ by 14-3/16 inches and carried an estimate of $40/60,000.

A more extensive report will follow in a future issue.