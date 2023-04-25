Far More Than 15 Minutes Of Fame At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: April 25, 2023
DALLAS — Andy Warhol’s light never fades. The artist’s 1975 portrait of Mick Jagger took center stage on Tuesday, April 18 during Heritage’s Prints & Multiples event. The screen print, stylistically influenced by Pablo Picasso and signed by Jagger, brought in $131,250, well above its estimate. After a two-hour bidding scrum for only 91 lots, the auction closed past $1.5 million and proved the current strength of this art category with a number of works that admirably outperformed pre-auction estimates, and new auction records for Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and David Hockney. Warhol claimed six of the top ten spots in the auction’s final results, including three of his early “Campbell’s Soup” cans: 1968’s “Onion Soup,” “Pepper Pot” and “Hot Dog Bean” each went for $57,500. His 1983 “Sidewalk” sold for $32,500, and one of his “Electric Chair” screen prints (1971) brought $30,000. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.
