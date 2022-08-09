‘Fantastic’ Sales At Heritage’s Key Comics Showcase Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — A copy of Fantastic Four No. 1, 1961, CGC VF+ 8.5 white pages, the issue that includes the origin and first appearance of the Fantastic Four, sold for $228,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Key Comics Showcase Auction August 4. The issue that introduced Marvel’s first superhero team effectively launched the Marvel Age, and issue No. 1 is much rarer in this grade than the other Marvel “origin” issues of the early 1960s. Heritage Auctions has offered just two higher-graded copies of this issue, which features a cover and interior art by Jack Kirby, since 2017. The auction achieved a total of $1,634,067.