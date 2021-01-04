CRANSTON, R.I. – A copy of Fantastic Four #1, featuring the first appearance and origin of the Fantastic Four and Mole Man, sold above estimate at Bruneau & Co Auctioneers’ January 9 sale when it brought $16,800. The issue was graded CBCS 3.5 with off-white pages.

“You couldn’t have been bidding for the Fantastic Four at a better time,” said Bruneau’s director of pop culture, Travis Landry. “At the end of December, Marvel announced they would be rebooting the Fantastic Four franchise and bring them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That set the whole title on fire. They’re really the first Marvel superhero team ever. Back in 1961, Fantastic Four started it all. That series as a whole has been undervalued this past decade.”

The issue sold to an in-house buyer and set a record for the grade, surpassing a June, 2020 sale of $13,333.

Landry said the auction broke a minimum of 35 market records in comics.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.