Fandom’s Favorite Mutant Takes On Wolverine To Lead Landry Pop Auction

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Marvel Comics’ The Incredible Hulk #181 talked smack at Landry Pop Auctions’ Icons & Heroes: Comics, TCG & Sports sale on December 10, grabbing a fistful of dollars — $57,600, including buyer’s premium — and meeting its low estimate. “I’m very happy with that result,” said auctioneer and owner Travis Landry. “It’s $4,000 more than the last one sold, signaling a strong market.” Graded 9.8 by CGC, cataloging for this issue noted that it was “hands down the most iconic superhero comic of the Bronze Age, ranked number two on Overstreet’s list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics.” Featuring the first full appearance of Wolverine, the issue is adorned with artist Herbe Trimpe’s action-packed cover of Wolverine taking the Incredible Hulk head on. The 482-lot sale boasted an impressive selection of treasures from the history of pop culture and sports, an olio of fictional and real-life heroes. More highlights will appear in a later review.