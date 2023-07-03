Fancy & Intense: Doyle’s Important Jewelry - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review By Z.G. Burnett; Photos Courtesy Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — The weighty stones of Doyle’s Important Jewelry auction on June 22 reflected almost as much wattage as they had karats. Special previews preceded the sale in Doyle’s Palm Beach, Boston and Beverly Hills galleries. With just 187 lots consigned from estates and private collections throughout the United States, competitive international bidding contributed to a grand total of $4,139,337. This figure far surpassed the $1,983,700/3,028,500 estimate, with 96 percent of the lots sold and 100 percent sold by value.

The top lot by one figure was from Bulgari, a platinum ring with one fancy intense blue-green, pear-shaped diamond flanked by two bullet-shaped fancy intense pink diamonds, all naturally colored. The “fancy intense” designation refers to a stone’s color strength. Those on this ring were particularly vibrant, with the center stone weighing 3.02 carats and the supporting stones weighing .82 carats. From the property of a New Jersey collector, the ring was bid to $1,058,500.

Platinum, sapphire and diamond rings also ranked highly in the upper lots. Following the Bulgari ring in price was another from Raymond Yard, circa 1930, with a 9-carat cushion shaped sapphire center stone that achieved $289,800. Around the sapphire were 12 single-cut diamonds in baguette and tapered baguette shapes, weighing approximately .70 carats. The ring came from the estate of Emerald Taylor Dahl, Elizabeth City, N.C., who passed away at age 98 in 2014. Another ring, from a South Carolina estate, with a 6-carat cushion sapphire and two oval diamonds weighing 1.50 carats achieved $75,600 ($20/30,000).

Diamonds set in platinum crowded almost every top lot following these two sales. A pair of earrings attributed to Chopard with four pear-shaped stones between them that weighed approximately 12.04 carats sold for $252,000. These also came from a New Jersey collector, and were followed in price by a pair of white gold and diamond stud earrings for $163,800.

Two diamond and platinum rings also found new fingers to adorn. The first showed an emerald cut, 7.26-carat center stone with two 1.45-carat trillion-cut diamonds and a yellow gold jacket and was bid to $189,000. Another was a straightforward ring with a round center stone weighing 4.01 carats accompanied by two tapered baguette diamonds that achieved $75,600.

One of the more intricate pieces was a platinum and diamond necklace, formerly the Property of a Lady, which sold for $113,400. Made up of 343 round, pear-shaped and baguette diamonds cascading down in the shape of flowers, the total weight of the stones was 74.50 carats and 98.4 dwts for the necklace in total. It showered down $113,400.

The only watch in the top lots was a unique 18K yellow gold wristwatch by Vacheron Constantin with an enameled face after Marc Chagall’s ceiling that marked the 30th anniversary of Association pour Le Rayonnement de L’Opéra National de Paris. Engraved on the rear case, “Hommage à W.A. Mozart,” the watch had a blue leather crocodile strap with gold fittings. It was bid to $100,800.

Prices quoted with buyer's premium as reported by the auction house.