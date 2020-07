Family Portrait Miniatures Bring Maximum Price For Jeffrey S. Evans

MT. CRAWFORD, VA. – One of the most eagerly anticipated lots to cross the block this season was a group of circa 1810 folk art miniature watercolor and pencil portraits of the Brock family of Madison County, Va., which Jeffery S. Evans & Associates offered on the second day of their “38th Semi-Annual Premier Americana Auction Featuring Virginia and the South” sale June 26-27. The group, which depicted Joseph and Agnes Brock and their six children, had been estimated at $20/30,000 and saw considerable interest. After prolonged bidding, the diminutive profile portraits sold for $52,650 to a Mid-Atlantic private collector bidding on the phone. It was not the first time the house had sold works by the same as-yet unidentified artist; on June 26, 2010, the house sold a pair of portraits by the same hand that descended in the Aylor/Finks family, also of Madison County.

Prices, with buyer’s premium, as reported by the auction house. Watch for a more extensive sale review to appear in a future issue.

