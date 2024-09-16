Famed Standardbred Horse Portrait Leads Flying Pig Auction

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — Hambletonian, born in 1849, was an ancestor or foundation sire of most American Standardbreds, or “trotters,” as they are often called. A folk portrait of the “Father of the American Trotter” sold for $6,250, the highest price in Flying Pig Auction’s September 9 sale. The auction was varied, with a signed Stickley Mission oak chest selling for $4,375 and an Eighteenth Century carved walnut pipe rack that made $1,500. Flying Pig’s auctions always include an assortment of early painted wooden ware, country furniture and accessories. For this sale, they also had a single-owner collection of early, carved French furniture, a large collection of Masonic and other fraternal memorabilia, a collection of blue Staffordshire and more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.