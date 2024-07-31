Fall Antiques At Rhinebeck Cancelled

RHINEBECK, N.Y. — Barn Star Productions and Frank Gaglio regretfully announce the cancellation of the fall Antiques at Rhinebeck scheduled for Columbus Day Weekend, October 12 -13, at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

Commented show manager Frank Gaglio, “The Fall Rhinebeck is a sister event to the spring show, which occurs on Memorial Day Weekend, and each show has its own flavor depending on the season, which draws attendees from as far as Canada and California.

“Due to a date conflict, the fall show has been cancelled, and we look forward to bringing you a bigger and better spring show, May 24-25, 2025.”

For additional information, www.barnstar.com or 914-474-8552.