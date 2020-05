MONROE, CONN. – Of the 401 lots offered April 30 by Fairfield Auctions, a molded copper fire pumper weathervane attributed to Cushing and White raced past its $20/40,000 estimate to rest at $48,000, to a private collector. The 49-inch-long weathervane had originally been on a firehouse in Somerville, Mass., and had later verdigris patina. Price cited includes buyer’s premium as advertised by the auction house. A more extensive sale recap to follow.