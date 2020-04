Photos courtesy Canadiana Antiques Virtual Antique Show, Facebook

ONLINE – A private Facebook group of more than 1,900 members – Canadiana Antiques Virtual Antique Show – hosted a two-day antiques show April 11-12, with 22 vetted dealers being invited to participate. Group administrator, Ben Lennox, posted that future shows will be announced shortly.

The idea behind the show is to strike up some commerce for dealers and presenting fresh finds for collectors. The show was to feature antiques and vintage items from various collecting categories, including Canadiana, Advertising, Fine Art, Decorative Arts, Midcentury Modern and more.

Dealer posts were made available at 6 pm EST on the evenings of the sale. Each dealer was allowed to create one post with multiple photos of the items they are selling. The items were numbered, priced (in Canadian dollars) and a description given. Dealers would also advise what methods of payment they accept.

Collectors were asked not to comment on individual photographs but were to post a note on the dealer’s main post “I will buy item #X,” followed with a private message or phone call to the dealer. If a collector was not the first to respond to an item, the message post was to read “Second in line for item #X.”

Dealers were expected to sell in the order in which people responded for each item. Some dealers were only fielding phone calls; those dealers noted such – with contact phone numbers – at the top of their posts.

Prices were as listed, with no haggling allowed until after the first hour. Haggling via private message was recommended, instead of by posts.

Expectations regarding delivery / shipping or pick up will be made based on the logistics of each deal. Understand that due to the current circumstance, shipping, delivery or pickup may not be an option for a few months. In the event a dealer and collector agree to a pick up, it would be in a manner that would be safe for both parties and adhere to the provincial or regional government regulations at that time.

In the rules for the show, Ben Lennox additionally said, “Treat this like a regular antique show, be respectful, ask questions before you commit to buying, dealers will be up front on their listings with any repairs, repaint, measurements and in some cases will have a few photos of their items within their main post. Please note, we the Group are not liable for any wrong doing, negligence, fraud or false statements. If problems arise, then it will be solely up to the dealer and purchaser to rectify the issue and make it right. We want both parties involved with their transactions to be respectful, fair and honest for continual repeat business while upholding proper ethics within the Canadian Antique community. Let’s have some fun, and see some fresh finds!”

In a Facebook post dated April 15, Lennox announced that the next show would take place Saturday, April 25, with 25 dealers, with shows taking place every two weeks for the foreseeable future. Fifty dealers have expressed interest in participating so the May 9 show will feature a new roster of dealers.

To join the Canadiana Antiques Virtual Antique Show group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/942676159137439/.