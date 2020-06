CAMDEN, S.C. – On May 30, Wooten & Wooten offered nearly 400 lots in a Spring Estates sale, which was headed by a circa 1870 Edgefield, S.C., slave-made stoneware face vessel standing only slightly less than 5 inches tall that brought $22,800 from a North Carolina private collector who is starting to collect Edgefield pottery. The sale was more than 86 percent sold, with additional highlights that included a Philip & Kelvin Laverne Chinese motif circular coffee table from the Camden, S.C., estate of John “Jack” C. West Jr that brought $5,520, and a circa 1890 antique yellow-painted pine joggling board, attributed to the midlands of South Carolina, which was also from the Jack West Jr estate and which achieved $3,840.

All prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as advertised by the house but may not include surcharges for payment or bidding method.

Watch for an extended sale recap in a future issue.