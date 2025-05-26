Fabulous Fabergé! Heritage Tops Off Russian Punchbowl Record

DALLAS — Not quite 150 lots comprised Heritage Auctions’ May 13 Imperial Fabergé & Russian Works of Art auction, which achieved a total of $2,448,286. Contributing significantly to that tally was the result of a Fabergé shaded cloisonné enameled gilt silver punchbowl set made by workmaster Feodor Rückert and bearing the marks for Moscow, 1896-1908, which soared to $750,000, a new world record for the form. Catalog notes detailed it to be “one of the most impressive punch sets in the Pan-Slavic style produced by the workrooms of master enameller Feodor Rückert for the House of Fabergé. Very few complete works of this scale survived the Revolution, and the exceptional and recently rediscovered journey of this work from the storerooms of the Fabergé firm to the home of a General Motors executive in New Jersey is a lesson in history, revolution and social and economic change.” Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for an upcoming review of additional sale highlights in an upcoming issue.