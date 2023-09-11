Fabulous Beasts To Be Found At Hargesheimer

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — The Fine Art & Antiques | Jewelery auction at Hargesheimer Art Auctions Düsseldorf was conducted from September 6 to 9, presenting more than 4,000 lots within those four days. The highest price was won by a highly important and extremely rare “Fabulous Beast” silver box from the Vienna workshop of Dagobert Peche (Austria, 1887-1923) at $768,668. It was purchased over the phone by a bidder in the United States. Known for his “spiky baroque” style, which was inspired by regional folk art and expressed through delicate, slender natural motifs. This was evident in the silver box, showing a fantastical creature emitting leafy tendrils from its mouth and perched on a vessel elevated with egg-shaped feet. Made in 1920 after Peche became co-director, the box is a fine and scarce example of his progression towards this more fluid style rather than the rigid geometry of pieces previously produced in the workshop. Price quoted with buyer’s premium and converted from Euro using the exchange rate on September 6. More on this and other top lots to follow.