Faberge Silver Jugs Pour On Interest At Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. – Four Russian silver claret jugs, three of them signed Faberge, went well above the $500 high estimate to bring $52,920 in Sarasota Estate Auction’s January 23-24 sale. The examples featured crystal glass decanters with silver handles, necks and lidded spouts. They were stamped K Faberge, the mark of Peter Carl Faberge, the auction house noted. All were under 12 inches high and tested for various grades of silver. For more information, www.sarasotaestateauction.com or 941-359-8700.