Exhibitors At New York Antiquarian Book Fair Test Positive For COVID-19 After Return Home

NEW YORK CITY – Two exhibitors at the New York Antiquarian Book Fair have tested positive for COVID-19 following the return to their home countries after the fair’s scheduled closure March 8. It is unknown if they were exposed at the fair, but other exhibitors have reported that they too returned home sick and have been unable to get tested since.

The show is associated with the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America (ABAA) and the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers (ILAB).

The fair released the following statement on March 19:

“It has come to our attention – and we were able to confirm today – that two exhibitors (Alfredo Breitfeld of Librería De Antaño and Angelika Elstner of ILAB) have tested positive for coronavirus upon their return home. There are five additional exhibitors that have informed the ILAB/ABAA that they fell ill while in New York, but they have not been tested as of yet. They have let ILAB know it is okay to release their names: Pom Harrington, Adrian Harrington, Alicia Bardon, Dan Whitmore and James Cummins Jr. Thank you to these people for coming forward and letting everyone know what is happening with them.

“At this time, we understand that everyone is on the road to recovery except for Alfredo Breitfeld who we hold in our thoughts for a smooth recovery.

“We encourage anyone who is concerned that they may have contracted the virus to review the information provided by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO (World Health Organization), consult with their physician, and take social distancing and self-quarantining seriously.”

The fair occurred the weekend before the United States Center for Disease Control recommended against large gatherings over 250 people.

For more information, https://www.nyantiquarianbookfair.com/.