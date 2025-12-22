‘Exceptional’ Auction Brings Exceptional Results For WAG

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — On December 3, World Auction Gallery conducted their Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction. With just more than 350 lots of art and antiques, including a substantial collection of French art nouveau glass vases, high quality paintings, a large collection of rare silver items, bronzes, assorted antiques from various countries and more, the auction was packed with items that attracted all types of bidders — from established collectors to first-time auction buyers.

With a great deal of interest in a variety of lots, there were several in-person, phone and absentee bidders — in addition to the thousands of online bidders that also registered to bid. The majority of these lots came from various estates without reserves allowing customers to find something at every price point.

The star of the show was the large collection of more than 80 French art nouveau glass vases from a private collector, which included Daum Nancy, Gallé, Mueller, A. Walter Nancy and René Lalique examples. “This is believed to be the largest private collection of art glass and is unlike anything that we have seen! We were pleased with the performance of this collection and are happy that each vase will be going to a new home,” World Auction Gallery’s owner, Ben Nejat, explained.

A monumental Gallé French Art Nouveau triple-overlay cameo glass vase was the highest selling of the collection with a realized price of $13,200. This vase was created using dichroic glass, an unusual style of glass in which the colors and appearance change based on the lighting. The runner-up in this collection was a monumental Gallé French Art Nouveau cameo glass vase with aquatic decorations, including fish, seaweed, jellyfish, crabs and shells. It finished with a realized price of $9,750.

Leading the sale overall was an oil on canvas painting titled “House in Chancery” by Thomas Moran, which came from a Long Island, N.Y., home. It sold for a realized price of $23,400.

Additionally, a category that attracted many bidders due to its high value lots was fine jewelry. Earning the third-highest price of the day was a vintage Longines Swiss-made mechanical chronograph wristwatch. This item sold for a realized price of $11,250, greatly exceeding its $100/200 estimate.

“Overall, we were very happy with the outcome of our December auction. We had a lot of interest across the board and are already looking forward to our next sale. We are always looking to consign or outright purchase fine art and antiques,” Nejat concluded.

World Auction Gallery’s next auction will be held on Wednesday, January 14, and is now posted online for previewing.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com, worldauctiongallery@gmail.com or 516-307-8180.