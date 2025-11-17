Ex-Mackey Collection Goose Flies To Top At Guyette & Deeter - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EASTON, MD. — Two days and 678 lots made up Guyette & Deeter’s Decoys and Sporting Art Auction, conducted November 15-16 at The Country School in honor of the 2025 Easton Waterfowl Festival. A hollow-carved Canada goose decoy made by Harry M. Shourds (1890-1943) of Ocean City, N.J., flew to the highest price on day two, selling for $39,000 with premium. The bird had “excellent paint detail” and an ink Mackey collection stamp on its underside, indicating its provenance to the William J. Mackey, Jr, collection. It was retained by the Mackeys until 2007, when it was acquired by a private Southwest collection. Additional highlights from both days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.