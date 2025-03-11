Everard Elevates Elegance In Couture & Jewelry Auction

Review by Kiersten Busch

SAVANNAH, GA. — Everard Auctions & Appraisals had a day of luxury with its Couture and Jewelry Auction, conducted on February 27. The 447-lot sale included, among other offerings, the collection of art aficionado and Savannah socialite Ann Lytle, who passed away in 2024. The auction house’s pre-sale press release described Lytle as someone “known for her signature style of dress that unapologetically combined artful patterns with vibrant hues to achieve an eccentric, utterly original result every time she stepped outside her charming Bull Street residence in Savannah’s Historic District.”

“We thought that the sale did extremely well and were very satisfied with the results,” shared president Amanda Everard of the sale’s $473,975 total and 92 percent sell-through rate. “We hosted a ladies’ night for the couture and jewelry so that clients could come in with their friends and try things on and make a fun evening of it. A high percentage of the jewelry, clothing, handbags and accessories sold locally.”

A sparkling $96,875 was awarded to a Bulgari yellow diamond ring with an 18K gold size six band, which earned top lot status thanks to a private US-based buyer. The center diamond — a 6.52-carat cut-cornered rectangular-modified, brilliant-cut yellow diamond — was flanked by two brilliant, round-cut clear white diamonds, each measuring 1.03 carats. The ring was marked “Bulgari, 750” and was accompanied by its GIA report.

Watches for both men and women were well represented in the sale, with 11 sold throughout the day. The group was led by an 18K gold Cartier men’s Tank Francaise chronograph watch which ticked to $12,500, selling within its $10/15,000 estimate. Formerly property from a Bluffton, S.C., estate, the watch featured a quartz movement and white face, which was marked “Cartier” and had Roman numerals, as well as three subdials. The 143.9-gram watch came with its original 18K gold case, booklet and service papers; it will now grace the wrist of a local private buyer.

Additional well-performing Cartier watches included an 18K gold and diamond ladies’ wristwatch, which sold to a US-based dealer ($10,000); an 18K gold Panthere watch ($9,375) and an 18K gold Tankissime women’s watch ($9,375). From Ebel, an 18K gold women’s watch from 1911 — also property from the same Bluffton, S.C., estate as the Cartier Tank Francaise — had a black dial, diamond numerals and weighed 81.1 grams; it will stay in the US with a dealer for $5,000.

Necklaces also did well with bidders, as an 18K white gold and diamond Riviera necklace from the Bluffton, S.C., estate surpassed its $6/8,000 estimate to achieve $9,375. Set with 108 graduated round-cut diamonds, the 16-inch-long necklace weighed approximately 12.31 carats and was in good condition. It found a new home with a private buyer from the Southeast.

Switching from diamonds to pearls, a single strand necklace of cream-colored, near-round South Sea pearls with an 18K white gold clasp set with 15 round cut diamonds will remain local, stringing the neck of a private buyer for $6,250. The 18-inch necklace was in good condition, with only light wear.

Bracelets were led by a colorful 18K yellow gold, ruby, emerald, sapphire and diamond bangle. The bracelet was adorned with 12 of each precious stone and was marked “18K” on its clasp. Consigned from a Hilton Head, S.C., estate, the jewelry will now be part of a US-based dealer’s collection, bid to $5,625.

More than 70 lots of Chanel items were offered during the sale, from clothing to shoes to bags to jewelry, much of it from the Lytle estate. The group of pieces from the fashion house were led by a Chanel calf leather Matelasse En Vogue rope bag from Lytle’s collection which just surpassed its $2/3,000 estimate. The cream-glazed purse came with a rope handle, a shorter chain handle, and was furnished with an inside zipper pocket and two external pockets. Despite some pen marks and other marks on its interior, the bag was bid to $3,375, won by a local private buyer.

“My sister and I modeled the clothes and I think that was helpful to bidders to see a real person wearing them versus a mannequin,” said Everard of the 26 lots of Chanel clothing in the sale. Prices ranged from $219 for a pair of size 38 white wide leg pants, to $2,875 for a Greece blue and gold Owl Lesage Fantasy tweed jacket from the brand’s 2018 collection. The three-quarter-sleeved jacket, modeled by Everard, had frontal patch pockets which were secured with owl-shaped buttons with diamante eyes. It will now grace the shoulders of a West Coast private buyer. Also going to a West Coast private buyer was a 2018 Chanel Paris-Greece coat, which surpassed its $1/1,500 to achieve a snug $2,750.

Everard’s next auction will take place in June, with a specific date yet to be announced. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 912-231-1376 or www.everard.com.