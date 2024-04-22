European Imperial Crown Reigns At Showplace’s Spring Auction

NEW YORK CITY — On April 21 at Showplace, a European silver imperial crown, marked “GR” to rim, likely for saints or icons, sold for $10,000, including buyer’s premium, to a North American bidder. The crown featured a gold-tone wash, acanthus leaves, figural busts, a ring of quartz stones along the base and a ball finial with band engraved with zodiac figures. The sale was part of Showplace’s spring auction, more highlights of which will appear in a follow-on review.