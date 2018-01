NEW YORK CITY — The trustees, fellows and staff of the Morgan Library & Museum are deeply saddened by the death of Eugene V. Thaw, a vibrant, inspiring force at the Morgan for more than 60 years, serving as a trustee for three decades. Together with his wife, Clare, Thaw made transformative contributions, most notably for the Thaw Conservation Center, the Drawing Institute, the Clare Eddy Thaw Gallery and the Eugene and Clare Thaw curator of drawings and prints.



Thaw died on January 3 at his home in Cherry Valley, N.Y. He was 90.



“Gene had a passion for the art of drawing, acquiring more than 400 extraordinary works, the finest such holdings in private hands,” said the Morgan on Legacy. “He freely shared his passion with others, ultimately giving the entire Thaw Collection to the Morgan, where it will be a public treasure forever preserved, interpreted and celebrated. Gene’s love for the Morgan was palpable, and he placed his own distinctive and indelible mark on the institution. In recognition, a decade ago the trustees awarded Gene the Morgan Medal, bestowed for rare cultural munificence. We have lost a respected, cherished friend, and we profoundly honor Gene’s legacy at the Morgan.”



Thaw, who formed major collections in several categories, was also remembered by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Frick Collection, Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, the Art Dealers Association of America and the Clark Art Institute.