ASHEVILLE, N..C. — A platinum and diamond bracelet outscored its estimate of $60/80,000 at Brunk Auctions on May 19-20, selling for $204,000 after premium. By Cartier, the wide-mesh-style piece featured approximately 143 round, pear and marquise brilliant cut diamonds, with an estimated total weight between 60-70 carats. Graded F-H, VS-SI and stamped “Cartier, 12070, 10614, 10929,” the bracelet measured 1 inch wide by 7 inches long.

The bracelet came from the estate of June Montague Ficklen, Greenvillle, N.C., one of two important estates contributing choice lots to the two-day auction.

Watch for a full report on the sale in an upcoming issue.