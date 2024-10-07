Estate-Fresh Chinese Jardinière Draws Chinese Bidders At Ralph Fontaine’s Auction

CANAAN, N.Y. — An estate-fresh Chinese jardinière with a bird motif flew to 20 times its high estimate, finishing at $20,000, including buyer’s premium, at Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auction’s sale on October 6. “The estate was about 15 miles away from the gallery,” said Ralph Fontaine, “and the jardinière had been in the family’s collection for many years.” It was 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall. Fontaine said that about 20 Chinese bidders were lined up to vie for it, one of which was the victor, bidding online. A later review will feature some of the other notable lots from the sale.